KANKAKEE -- Daniel Goodwin, 92, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Kankakee. Pastor Montele Crawford will officiate. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Per CDC regulations, please be mindful of wearing your mask and observing social distancing rules.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.
