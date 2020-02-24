CLIFTON — Daniel J. Gillespie, 70, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 19, 2020) in Gila Bend, Ariz.
He was born May 8, 1949, in Watseka, the son of Clyde “Jiggs” and Marie Jean (Slife) Gillespie. Daniel married Cheryl Warner in Bardstown, Ky., on March 22, 2018.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Gillespie, of Clifton; five children, Steve (CJ) Gillespie, of Clifton, Ginny (Frank) Candelaria, of Oakdale, Calif., Stacey Gillespie, of Oakdale, Calif., Tara Gillespie, of Phoenix, Ariz., Nicole Gillespie, of Phoenix, Ariz., Cole (Lindsey) Ishmiel, of Onarga, and Lacey Ishmiel (Brandon Norton), of Danforth; nine grandchildren, Cameron, Milo, Avery, Dylan, Sean, Camren, Spencer, Brooks and Teller; two brothers, Donald (LaVonne) Gillespie, of Ashkum, and Jon (Laurel) Gillespie, of Humboldt, Tenn.; and one sister, Penny (Mike) Pearcy, of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Linda Hendrix.
Daniel grew up on the family farm and was active with farming, raising livestock and trucking. He enjoyed golfing, reading and working with old trucks and tractors. Daniel loved traveling and enjoyed fine food and fine bourbon.
He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
A dedication ceremony will be at noon Saturday, May 9, at the Gillespie Farm, 2636 US HWY 45/52, Clifton. A celebration of life gathering will take place following the dedication. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Memorials may be made to the National Rifle Association.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
