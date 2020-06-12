BOURBONNAIS — Daniel T. Fallon, 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (June 8, 2020) in the emergency room at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born June 13, 1949, in Chicago, the son of Thomas T. and Vivienne Falk Fallon.
Dan married Mary K. Clancy Hall on July 1, 2019, in Bourbonnais.
He was a self-employed contractor.
Dan was a handyman and could fix anything. He did so for many people.
He enjoyed shooting pool and participated in many tournaments. He loved golfing and attending Notre Dame football games.
Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He attended Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Hall, of Bourbonnais; one stepson, Charlie Hall, of Bourbonnais; two grandsons, Noah Collins and Drake Collins, both of Arizona; one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Jae Collins; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Linda and Frank Franco, of Laverne, Calif., Diane Macbird, of New York, N.Y., Sue Fallon, of Stuart, Fla., and Patti and Bill Borrelli, of St. Anne; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his son, Danny Collins.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
