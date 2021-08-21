Daniel Arseneau

BEAVERVILLE — Daniel L. Arseneau, 73, of Beaverville, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021) in Omaha, Neb., after a short battle with cancer. His son, daughter-in-law and grandsons were by his side.
Daniel was a lifelong resident of Beaverville, born July 10, 1948, the son of Percell and Mildred Arseneau.
Surviving are his son, daughter-in-law and his two grandsons, Cameron, Andrea (Kerouac), Daniel and Jack Arseneau, of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Also surviving are five siblings and their spouses, Robert (Judy) Arseneau, of Beaverville, Wayne (JoAnne) Arseneau, of Beaverville, Karen (Bill) Dowling, of St Anne, Kenneth (Linda) Arseneau, of Martinton, Loretta (Steve) Moehler, of Watseka, and sister-in-law, Diane (Jim) Wiltjer, of Pinehurst, N.C.; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 46 years, Barbara; and his parents.
Danny was a lifelong farmer with his brothers. Throughout his life he loved tractor pulling in the NTPA, snowmobiling, traveling, joyriding in his Vette, watching his favorite Westerns, having coffee with his friends, volunteering at St Mary’s Church Founder’s Day Celebration by grilling the coveted boudin, and most of all, spending time with his two beautiful grandsons.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Friends and family are invited to share photos and memories during this time. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at St. Mary’s Church in Beaverville. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Beaverville.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Restoration Fund, 308 St. Charles St., Beaverville, IL 60912.
