CHEBANSE — Dan Wilkening, 61, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born June 8, 1959, in Watseka, the son of Vernes and Wilma (Reiter) Wilkening.
After 25 years of service for Laborers Local 751, he retired.
Dan loved Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, gardening and was an amazing cook.
Surviving are two daughters, Brit Wilkening, of Bourbonnais, and Brook (Alan) Johnston, of South Bend, Ind.; his mom, Wilma Wilkening, of Watseka; two sisters, Deb (Dan) Bohlmann, of Woodworth, and Donna (Dennis) Orr, of Aroma Park; a brother, Mark (Dinah) Wilkening, of Cissna Park; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dan was preceded in death by his father.
A celebration of life will be in the Spring of 2021.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!