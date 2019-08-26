Damon A. Files, 48, of Bradley, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, in Bradley.
He was born Jan. 22, 1971, in Ackerman, Miss., the son of Richard and Marsha (Welker) Files.
Damon was a sheet metal worker for Local 265.
Surviving are one son, Justin Files, and one daughter, Felicia Files, both of Georgia; father, Richard Files, of Bradley; two grandsons, Motley Files and Maddix Files; one sister, Amber Boudreau, of Bradley, and one brother, Dennis Files, of Bradley.
Damon was preceded in death by his mother, Marsha Files.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
There will be a celebration of life memorial service at a late date.
