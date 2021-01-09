Dallas Karsgaard

ASHKUM — Dallas E. Karsgaard, 81, of Ashkum, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 6, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Kankakee, the son of Edward N. and Dagmar (Christensen) Karsgaard. They preceded him in death in addition to one son, Michael J. Karsgaard.
Dallas married Carol King on Nov. 17, 1962, in Clifton. She survives, of Ashkum.
Also surviving are one son, Scott Karsgaard (Susan Riley), of Ashkum; three grandchildren, Noah Karsgaard, of Ashkum, Matthew Karsgaard, of Kankakee, and Lauren Karsgaard, of Bourbonnais; one great-grandson, Joshua Burns, of Bourbonnais; one brother, Douglas Karsgaard, of Clifton; and two sisters, Arlene Hendrickson, of Clifton, and Lorraine Crabtree, of Gilbertsville, Ky.
Mr. Karsgaard was a member of the Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum; and United Chemical Workers.
He served in the National Guard.
Dallas worked for 47 years at Armour Pharmaceutical-CSL Behring.
He was a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and NRA, was a founding member of the Ashkum Sportsman Club, and a member of American Trapshooting Assoc. and Illini Indians Trapshooting Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and helping young shooters. He also loved to read.
Private services will be Monday, Jan. 11, at the Assumption B.V.M. Catholic Church in Ashkum. The Rev. Doug Hauber will officiate. Burial will follow in Ashkum Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
