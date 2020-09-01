Dale Williams Sr

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Dale Edward Williams Sr., 89, of St. Petersburg, Fla., passed away as the result of a short illness Aug. 23, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Hospital, St. Petersburg, Fla., under the care of hospice nurses.
Dale was born Dec. 6, 1930, the son of the Herman Williams Sr. and Lela (Stevens) Williams, of Elliott. His parents preceded him in death.
He leaves behind his “Baby Doll” wife of 69 years, Patricia Jeanne Bertrand Williams. They were married Aug. 23, 1951, in Hot Springs, Ark.
He also leaves to cherish his memory, his younger sister, Mary Ellen Draper, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Richard D. Williams, of Kankakee; and his children, Jim and Nancy Williams, of Richardson, Texas, and family; Patty and Mike Bauer, of Lizton, Ind., and family; Andy and Kelly Williams, of Spring, Texas, and family; Mary Williams, of Kankakee; and Donna Williams, of London, Ky.; grandkids, Matt, Mike and Max, Bobby Joe, Jenny, James and Amber, Ashley and Allyse, Janna, Sarah and Nathan, Crystal and Steven Bauer, Zach, Elizabeth, Samantha and Jake; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were some of his brothers and sisters; and two sons, Dale “Eddie” and Robert “Bob” Williams.
Dale was a retired truck driver with Rudolph Express and was a part-time Kankakee County Civil Defense employee.
He was a loving husband and father and passed down his family values to all of his children and grandchildren.
Dale enjoyed walking on the beach and soaking up the sun. He also enjoyed making and giving out rosaries.
There will be no services due to the coronavirus.
