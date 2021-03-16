WATSEKA — Dale E. Whitson Jr., 82, of Watseka, passed away Friday (March 12, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Paxton, the son of Dale E. and Ardith (Macarty) Whitson Sr. He married Carol Hulse, in Milford, on Nov. 1, 2003.
Surviving are his wife, Carol Whitson, of Watseka; six children, Jeffrey (Debra) Whitson, of Paxton, Timothy Whitson, of Roberts, Wanda Hurst, of Watseka, James Huckleby, of Watseka, Amy Martin, of Watseka, and Anthony Huckleby, of Watseka; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one son, Gregory Whitson.
He was a member of the Congregational Church of Thawville in his youth and later the First Christian Church in Watseka.
Dale farmed outside of Thawville until 1968 and became self-employed for the remainder of his working years.
He was an avid golfer.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
A memorial visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
