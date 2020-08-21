BOURBONNAIS — Dale A. Surprenant, 72, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020) at Watseka Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
He was born May 24, 1948, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., the son of Donald V. and Geraldine Rappleyea Surprenant.
Dale married Edith Powell on April 24, 1971, in Grant Park.
He was a retired employee of CSL Behring, where he had worked for 36 years.
Dale earned two associate degrees from Kankakee Community College, a bachelor of science degree from Governors State University, and a master of science degree from Olivet Nazarene University.
He had been a former volunteer counselor at the Duane Dean Clinic.
Dale was a member of the Lutheran Pioneer Group and was active in Christmas in April. He did pastoral outreach at several area nursing homes.
He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park, where he served as a Sunday school teacher.
Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling to Canada.
Surviving are his wife, Edith Surprenant, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Sarah and Daron Jensen, of Kankakee, and Arielle Surprenant, of Bourbonnais; one grandchild, Dylan Hertz; one brother and sister-in-law, Don and Virgie Surprenant, of Bourbonnais; one brother-in-law, Edwin Powell, of Indiana; two aunts; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, David Surprenant.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, St. George.
Per the CDC, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
