BOURBONNAIS — Dale Renville, 70, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (May 30, 2021) at his home.
He was born July 11, 1950, in Kankakee, the son of Nicholas and Rita Harms Renville. Dale married Sue Podzamsky on Nov. 24, 1973, in Riverside.
Dale was the retired vice president of Board Machine Company.
He was a graduate of Westview High School and Northern Illinois University.
Dale was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also followed the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed golfing and fishing at the Fireside Lodge in Canada.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Renville, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Krista and Kendall True, of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Kelly and Thane Alvey, of Plainfield; two grandchildren, Brenna and Teagan; two stepgrandchildren, Riley and Vanessa; one sister, Donnita and Larry Trout, of Bourbonnais; one brother and two sisters-in-law, Wayne and Teena Renville, of West Chester, Ohio, and Roberta Renville, of Bourbonnais; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Steve and Beverly Podzamsky, of Plainfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Diane McGee, of Westmont, and Alan and Audrey Brandys, of Sioux Lookout, Ontario, Canada; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Ron Renville.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been vaccinated.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to Chicago Cubs Charities or his grandchildren’s education.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.