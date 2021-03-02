BOURBONNAIS — Dale E. Noble, 85, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Rockville Township, passed away Saturday (Feb. 27, 2021) at Miller Healthcare Center, Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Charles N. and Valeria (Reed) Noble. Dale married Donna Vrolyk on June 20, 1958, at Wichert Reformed Church.
Dale was a lifelong farmer in Rockville Township on the land that was in his family since purchased from the government.
He graduated from the University of Illinois where he earned his private pilot license.
Dale was a member of the Manteno School Board, served on the Manteno Farmer’s Elevator board for 30 years, holding the office of president and secretary.
He enjoyed traveling. After retiring from farming three years ago, he started to enjoy reading and read more than 60 books in the three years of retirement.
Dale was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Signal Corps.
He was a charter member of Faith Church in Kankakee. He was an active member serving as an elder and deacon.
Surviving are Dale’s wife of 62 years, Donna; two sons and one daughter-in-law, David (Heather) Noble, of Ottawa, Daniel Noble, of Manteno; one daughter and son-in-law, Dawn (Tim) Scheck, of Batavia; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Loren (Jayne) Vrolyk; two sisters-in-law, Donna M. Noble and Margie Therrien; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Aaron Noble, of Ottawa, Brian (Aline) Noble, of Abilene, Texas, Zachary and Jordan Noble, of Kent, Mich., Sean and Samantha Scheck, of Batavia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, James Dale Noble; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Charles “Merle” Noble and Loren (Dorothy) Noble.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Alan Salwei will officiate.
Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Faith Church, Kankakee or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
