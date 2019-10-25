Dale “Griz” DeVries, 64, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, in his home in Mukilteo, Wash., as a result of natural causes, with underlying health issues.
He was born July 9, 1955, in Hammond, Ind., the son of Edward and Helen Koopmans-DeVries. He later moved to Momence and attended St. Anne High School and graduated in 1973.
He was a truck driver.
Dale’s love for sports started at a young age, which led to assisting the St. Anne High School basketball team. And then later in life, playing softball in Momence. He also enjoyed playing golf with his friends and family.
“Dale was loved by all and brought a smile to the faces of all those around him and although the miles between us were many, he was always close in our hearts,” his family and friends said.
Surviving are his parents, Edward and Helen DeVries, of Momence; his two brothers and their wives, Andy and Sandy DeVries, of Grant Park, and Steve and Jeannie DeVries, of Martinton; and his three sisters and their husbands, Sally and Jeff Rabideau, of Winter Haven, Fla., Pamela and Lawrence Wymore, of Momence, and Lisa and Brian Dahnke, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
A memorial service will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Grace Baptist Church, 2499 Waldron Road, Kankakee. Pastor Dwight Ascher will officiate. The family will greet friends and share a memorial luncheon at the church in the Garden Room immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy.
