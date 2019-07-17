Dale Louis Cupples, 76, of Piper City, passed away Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Ottawa, the son of Roy and Eva (Oster) Cupples. Dale married Barbara Jean Bacon on Feb. 13, 1965, in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death Aug. 4, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Phyllis, Marilyn and Janet; and twin grandchildren, Alexandra and Olivia.
Surviving are one daughter, Cassandra Lea Cupples, of Naalehu, Hawaii; and one son, Brian Alan (Elisa) Cupples, of Normal; two sisters, Jean Petersen, of Wilmington, and Sharon Cottingham, of Streator; one brother, Don (Rosemary) Cupples, of Wilmington; and four grandchildren, Brady, Shea, Tanner and Reanne.
Dale was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Mr. Cupples taught social studies in Piper City, Ford Central, and Tri-Point school districts for 43 years. He was a member of and inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame. He was very well respected in the coaching community.
He was a Green Bay Packers fan, Chicago White Sox fan, loved fishing and Indy Car racing, and most of all loved his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Cupples enjoyed his small town community and was very proud of that.
A memorial service will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at the Piper City Gymnasium, with a celebration of life reception to follow from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to the Tri-Point Booster Club, 100 East Van Alstyne St., Cullom, IL 60929.
