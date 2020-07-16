WILMINGTON — Dale Butterfield, 95, of Wilmington, passed away Monday (July 13, 2020) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Life Community in Kankakee.
He was born March 19, 1925, in Pana, a son of Norman and Stella Mae (Reber) Butterfield.
Dale was raised in and attended schools in Kankakee and Wilmington. On Aug. 25, 1945, Dale married Lenora Curry in Oak Park. Together they made their home on Lendale Farm in Wesley Township, where Dale loved farming his land.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Dale took pleasure in Midget Car Races, drives through the country, cutting grass and playing April Fools tricks on family and friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane Meers, of Wilmington, and Charlyn (Donald) Burrows, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; one granddaughter, Erin Meers (fiance’ Gabe Battis), of Astoria, Ore.; and nephews, Charles Butterfield and Tom Butterfield, both of Manteno.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Lenora (in 2006); and one brother, Robert Butterfield.
Private family graveside services will be in Oakridge–Glen Oaks Cemetery in Hillside, where Dale will be laid to rest with his late wife, Lenora.
A public celebration of Dale’s life will be planned at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!