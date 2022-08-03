...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 108 degrees expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Lake IN, Newton, Jasper, Benton and Porter
Counties. In Illinois, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Livingston
Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
BRADLEY — Dale L. Burkhalter, 76, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022), surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Daniel and Fern (Allhands) Burkhalter.
“Dashing Dale” was a career railroader and dedicated union chairman to the members of the United Transportation Union Local 1003 for over 30 years.
Dale was passionate about music of many genres, world history and science fiction.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Marianne Burkhalter; his daughter, Michelle (Scott) Richey; his sons, Mike DeCarlo and Darren (Terri) DeCarlo; sister, Cora (John) Marth; brother, Darrell Burkhalter; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Daniel and Fern Burkhalter; and his brother, Daniel Burkhalter Jr.
Arrangements for Dale’s celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.