BRADLEY — Dale L. Burkhalter, 76, of Bradley, passed away Sunday (July 31, 2022), surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Jan. 12, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Daniel and Fern (Allhands) Burkhalter.

“Dashing Dale” was a career railroader and dedicated union chairman to the members of the United Transportation Union Local 1003 for over 30 years.

