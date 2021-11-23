MONTICELLO, Ind. — Dale E. Bukovsky Sr., 80, passed away Nov. 15, 2021, surrounded by family.
Dale was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Alex and Edith Bukovsky. His parents preceded him in death. Dale was married to Sandy for 58 years. They were soulmates and a perfect example of a great marriage.
He graduated from Reavis High School and Coyne Electrical College. Then completed a three-year apprenticeship with Allis Chalmers – Komatsu and retired there after 40 years of service as a heavy equipment technician. Dale was highly regarded as a number one producer and had the largest number of loyal customers.
Dale enjoyed dancing, fishing, boating, shooting and everything outdoors. He was the person you came to if you needed anything rebuilt or repaired. Lawn tractors, golf carts, he didn’t refuse anything!
He wanted to help anyone who needed it. He was such a wonderful father to children. He was a great role model, teacher and advisor to them and everyone. He was the fun grandpa and his grandkids adored him.
Dale was a gathering point for family and friends to whom he was unwavering with his supportiveness and generosity. His sense of humor was infectious and his wisdom will be missed dearly by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra A. Bukovsky, of Monticello, Ind.; his three children, Rick Joseph (wife, Debra Rasor) Bukovsky, of Gardner, Dale E. Bukovsky Jr., of Plano, and Laura A. Bukovsky, of Sevierville, Tenn.; his six grandchildren, Jake Bukovsky, Brooke Bukovsky, Justine McCoy, Alaska R. Bukovsky, Denise Knight and Brittny Bukovsky; and his five great-grandchildren, Cody Knight, Liam Knight, Maddie Bukovsky, Jack Belton and Ryder Bukovsky; siblings, Gary (wife, Diane) Bukovsky, Bill (wife, Barb) Bukovsky, Gail Angone; brother-in-law, Ron (wife, Nancy) Greger; sister-in-law, Diane (husband, Joseph) Williamson; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 543 S. Main St., Monticello, Ind.
Funeral arrangements are by Miller-Roscka Funeral Home, Monticello, Ind.