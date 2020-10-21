Dale Barney

BOURBONNAIS — Dale A. Barney, 19, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.
He was born Jan. 8, 2001, in Palos Hills.
Dale worked as a dishwasher and cook at TGI Fridays in Bradley.
He was a 2019 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Dale enjoyed art and was in the choir at BBCHS. He attended classes at Kankakee Community College after graduation.
Dale loved hanging out with all his friends.
Surviving are his parents, Scott and Nikki Barney, of Bourbonnais; three sisters, Samantha (Timmy) Arden, of Knoxville, Tenn., Tori Barney, of Bourbonnais, and Shianne Szczerba, of Kansasville, Wis.; one brother, Trev Szczerba, of Kansasville, Wis.; his grandparents, Dave and Dianne Barney, of Schererville, Ind.; one uncle, Joe Barney, of Forest Park; and one nephew, Leland Arden, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Preceding him in death were his grandmothers, Marge Barney and Edna Mae Waitfisher; great-grandmother, Ann Barney; and great-grandfather, Joseph L. Sorrells.
A memorial visitation will be from 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, until the 6 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
