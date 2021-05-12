MANTENO — Dala D. Mondy, 77, of Manteno, passed away Saturday (May 8, 2021) at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1943, in Lincoln, the daughter of Dale and Carrie Schacht Kistner. Dala married Marvin Mondy on April 3, 1965. He preceded her in death July 22, 2006.
Dala had been a nurse at Riverside Medical Center for 35 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Dala was an avid reader. She was a member of the Manteno Methodist Church.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Alethea Mondy, of New Orleans, La.; three grandchildren, Brooke Mondy, Katherine Mondy and Christopher Mondy; one sister, Debbie Swaite, of Manteno; one brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Jennifer Kistner, of Bourbonnais; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Manteno.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.