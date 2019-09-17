Daelin Lee Berg, 20, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at his home.
He was born March 5, 1999, in Kankakee, the son of Randy and Michelle (Embree) Berg.
Daelin was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He played travel soccer for Dabrico and Dynamo Soccer Teams. He enjoyed playing chess and listening to music. He loved to bake with his mama.
Surviving are his parents, Randy and Michelle Berg, of Bourbonnais; one sister, Amanda Berg, of Bourbonnais; paternal grandmother, Karen Berg, of Bourbonnais; several aunts and uncles; and several cousins.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandfather, David Berg; maternal grandmother, Georgia Peters; and maternal great-grandmother, Alice Inman.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, also at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the Gateway Foundation in Springfield online at gatewayfoundation.org.
