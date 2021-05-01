Cynthia Tousignant

KANKAKEE — Cynthia Jo Tousignant, loving wife, mother and grandmother, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (April 27, 2021) at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 20, 1950, in Watseka, the daughter of Virgil and Margaret (Miller) Seward.
She married her loving husband, Roy, on March 17, 2005, and in total they were together more than 40 years.
Cynthia was an order processing and commercial inventory control manager.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting and most of all, spending time with her grandkids.
Surviving are her husband, Roy; her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Mandy McNeely; her daughters and sons-in-law, Anne McNeely and Jason Iannoni, Sara and Anthony Pace, and Mary and Matthew Parks; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tana Brown, Crystal and Ron Roberson, and Dawna Tousignant; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron Tousignant, and Dale and Fae Tousignant; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; a mother-in-law and her husband, Marla and Dale Wiley; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and a sister and brother-in-law, Larry and Sandra Purcell.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Per Cynthia’s wishes, no services will be held.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.