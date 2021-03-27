Cynthia Simmons

DU QUOIN — Cynthia Ann Simmons, 63, of Du Quoin, passed away at 7 a.m. Feb.y 11, 2021, at her home.
Cynthia had been a homemaker.
Her hobbies included crocheting, playing cards, dice, Bingo and slots, making crafts, and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her grandkids.
She was born Dec. 13, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph and Francis (Nichols) Ouellette.
Cynthia married Thomas Roy Simmons Sr. on May 16, 1986, in Kankakee. He survives, of DuQuoin.
In addition to her husband, surviving are four children, Tara Clark and husband Jasen, of Du Quoin, Tina Laird and husband Jasen, of Kankakee, Teri Gore and husband Gary, of Kankakee, and Thomas Roy Simmons II and wife Crickett, of Du Quoin, two stepdaughters, Nichole Hartman and Danielle Erkin and husband Aaron, all of Arizona; one brother, William Ouellette and wife Vickie, of Manteno; three sisters, Elizabeth Osmus and husband Tony, of Idaho, Pam Phillips and husband Rick, of Oklahoma, and Sandra Matuszewski and husband Mark, of Florida, along with 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren..
Preceding her in death were her parents; and two brothers, Joseph Ouellette and Jerry Ouellette.
Memorials may be made to the family.
A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at the American Legion in Bradley. The family asks that you please join them for lunch and a celebration of Cindy’s life following the service. They would like for this to be a day to remember and celebrate what Cindy loved most. There will be several tables set up for cards, dice, etc., but most of all, for visiting with family and friends, which was Cindy’s greatest joy.