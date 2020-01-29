BENTON, KY. — Cynthia Fogarty, 64, passed away Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at her home in Benton, Ky.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Fitzgerald Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford IL 61103. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, prior to the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Peter Church in South Beloit, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit IL 61080, with the Rev. Steven Sabo officiating. Burial will be in Rockton Township Cemetery in Rockton.
Cyndy was born July 11, 1955, in Morris, the daughter of Lucille Stanovich and Raymond Seng. She passed away on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020). She married James Fogarty, of Ottawa, on Jan. 4, 1975.
She was a graduate of Peotone High School and attended Illinois State University. She created and developed the Country Cottage Antique Shop in Rockton. Cyndy loved Rockton, her customers, and she designed a beautiful and successful business. She was a member of the Rockton Lions Club, which she loved. The Chamber of Commerce awarded her its lifetime achievement award. She was a devout catholic and attended St. Peter Church in South Beloit.
Cyndy had an incredible kindness. A kindness that made her love easy, forgive easy and bond easy. She was a phenomenal friend, a beautiful wife, a proud parent and a loving grandparent.
Surviving are her husband, James; two sons, Jason (Theresa) and Shawn (Lora); three grandchildren, Brynne, Hayden and Brenden; brother, Ken (Sharon) Seng; sister, Kathi Barney; niece, Christina Ritch; and nephew, David Seng.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ray and Lucille Seng; and her grandmother, Sophie Stanovich.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church in South Beloit.
