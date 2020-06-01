Cynthia Corke

WATSEKA — Cynthia L. Corke, 62, of Watseka, passed away May 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 20, 1957, in Urbana, the daughter of Barbara (Sly) Rudisill and raised by Harold and Barbara Rudisill.
Cindy married Richard Corke on Sept. 28, 1988, in Barron, Wis. He preceded her in death Oct. 22, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and John Skawinski; and grandparents, Bob and Eileen Goller.
Surviving are her parents, Harold and Barbara Rudisill, of Gilman; four brothers, Harold (Jeannie) Grimm, of Watseka, Mike Rudisill, of Sheldon, Ronnie Rudisill, of Sheldon, and Billy Rudisill (Tonya), of Cissna Park; very special aunt, Neets (Jim) Honn, of Gilman; sister-in-law, Rita (Dave) Brutlag; several nieces and nephews; and her cats, Buttercup, Snickers, Wayne and Garth. Cindy also had several amazing friends whom she considered family, who helped care for her in her time of need.
Cindy enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling, watching NASCAR and she loved her cats.
She had worked for JB Communication (AT&T) in Gilman.
Anyone is welcome to pay their respects by going to Oak Hill Cemetery from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, and greeting the family from their cars. A private graveside service will follow. The Rev. Gary Minard will officiate. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, ASPCA, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Victory Junction.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!