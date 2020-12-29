BOURBONNAIS — Cynthia I. “Cindie” DePatis, 62, of Bourbonnais and formerly of Momence, passed away Monday (Dec. 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born May 1, 1958, in Kankakee, the daughter of Richard F. and Joanne Bydalek Sharkey. Cindie married Lawrence E. “Larry” DePatis Jr. on Aug. 22, 1981, in Momence. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Nick DePatis, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Chris (Janet) Sharkey, of Lexington; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie Stadt, of Bourbonnais, Colleen (Fred) Barrera, of Hudson, Ohio, and Carrie (Todd) Navratil, of Momence; one brother-in-law, Gary (Terri) DePatis, of Petersburg; and 11 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cindie was employed as a nurse and dental assistant in a few locations, but her primary responsibilities became the wife of an U.S. Air Force pilot and a mother to a son where she moved her family 15 times in 25 years and made a house into a home at each and every location, including three countries, 14 military installations and 12 cities. She assisted or worked with 11 different schools during Nick’s education.
She also enjoyed crafts such as doing cross-stitch, painting, decorating and shopping.
A private visitation will be at Cotter Funeral Home, Momence.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Riverside Foundation in Kankakee.
