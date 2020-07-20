BOURBONNAIS — Cynthia “Cyndi” Boucher, 66, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at her home.
She was born April 28, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of Willard and Myra (Wright) Meents. Cyndi married Gus Boucher on Jan. 26, 2000, in Kankakee.
Cyndi prided herself on mowing the lawn. She enjoyed her fairy gardens and watching sunsets. Most of all, Cyndi loved spending time with her family and being on her farm. She was always with her beloved dog, Tonka.
Surviving are her husband, Gus Boucher, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Lauren Ruel, of Herscher; one daughter, Heather Ruel, of Herscher; brothers and sisters, Dianne and David Dionne, of Bourbonnais, David and Ellen Meents, of Arizona, Bruce and Laura Meents, of Tennessee, Brian and Annette Meents, of Diamond, Gary and Robin Meents, of Virginia, Lisa and Stephen DeYoung, of St. Anne, and LeAnne Meents, of Tennessee; uncles, Myron and Helen Meents, of Clifton, and Danny Meents, of Kankakee; grandchildren, Nathan Patterson, AJ Patterson, Brock Berg, RaeAnna Buente, Ivanna Dato, Trey Ruel, Lil’ Joe Ruel, Kit Ruel and Jessa Ruel; mother-in-law, Neila Boucher, of Bradley; brother-in-law, Thomas Boucher, of Braidwood; one sister-in-law, Kathleen Boucher; nephews and nieces, Zachary and Jennifer Boucher, Collin Hanley, Luke Boucher, Emma Boucher and Hannah Boucher; many other nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Tonka.
Preceding her in death were her parents; father-in-law, Arthur Boucher; one brother-in-law, John Boucher; and nephew, Andy Boucher.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to River Valley Animal Rescue.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
