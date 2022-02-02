ST. ANNE — Curtis F. “Sach” Smith Jr., 77, of St. Anne, passed away Jan. 24, 2022, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born July 12, 1944, in Bradley, the son of Curtis F. and Betty J. (Hertz) Smith.
Curtis worked as a corrections officer in Pontiac.
He loved to fish. He enjoyed traveling, reading and throwing darts.
Curtis was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are two sisters, Deborah and Henry David, of St. Anne, and Roxanne Senesac, of Kankakee; one brother, Dennis and Charlene Smith, of Hawaii; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Kay Kilpatrick and Sherry Duarte; one brother, Todd Smith; and one nephew, Henry David Jr.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne.
