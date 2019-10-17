Curtis Jefferson “Jimmy” Robinson, 63, of Kankakee, departed this life on Oct. 6, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born to Ida Jefferson by way of Charles and Marie Robinson, on Feb. 1, 1956, in Rena Lara, Miss.
Curtis graduated from Cohoma High School in Clarksdale, Miss., and went on to attend college at Mississippi Valley State University. He received a degree in secondary education and became a teacher in Mississippi. He later moved to Kankakee to be with his brother, Jesse Johnson, and family.
In Illinois, Curtis worked as a teacher at Lorenzo Smith School in Pembroke Township. He later earned a master’s degree.
Curtis enjoyed educating himself and others. He had a quiet spirit, but loved to talk with family and friends. He and brother Jesse were inseparable. He especially loved the company of his nieces and nephews.
Surviving are his mother, Ida Jefferson Brooks; stepfather, Sydney Brooks; brothers, Carl Brooks and Charles Brooks; and numerous nieces and nephews, all residing in Los Angeles, Calif.
Curtis will be sorely missed by his brother, Pastor Jesse L. Johnson and his wife Carolyn Johnson; nephews, the Rev. Michael Johnson and Corey Campbell; nieces, Jessica Johnson, Caretta Campbell, Regina Campbell and Corsica Campbell; great-nephews, Nakia Lunn Jr. and Nathaneal Lunn; great-nieces, Kiarra Lunn and Kayla Rebekah Lunn; his church family at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church; and numerous additional family members and friends.
Preceding him in death were his loving sister-in-law, Mary Louise Johnson; and a niece, Tiara Johnson, formerly of Kankakee.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Gilman Healthcare Center and Carle Foundation Hospital. “We thank you for your patience and skilled care of Curtis. A special thanks to the family at Jones Funeral Home and staff also for your patience and extraordinary help.”
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at New Vision MBC, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
(Pd)
