Crystal Lynn Barry passed away Aug. 15, 2019, at the Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale.
She was born Nov. 27, 1980, in Gibson City.
Crystal was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Lynn Barry, and her mother, Mary Beth Van Scoyoc Barry. She is survived by her brother, George Barry.
She attended Gibson City High School and had lived in Sheldon for many years as part of the ABRA program. She enjoyed her work at the Sheldon Library and at the ARC in Watseka.
Crystal’s ready smile and cheerful personality endeared her to those around her.
She loved cats, horses, motorcycles and music.
Crystal was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Church, 1658 E. Walnut St., Watseka, where a a celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26. She will be interred in the Barry plot in Pana.
Memorials may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.
A special thanks to Peggy Anderson for her devoted love and support of Crystal.
Please sign her online guestbook at lambyoungfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!