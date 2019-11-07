Cruz Santillan, 43, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 2, 1976, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, the son of Antonio Santillan and Consuelo Marmolejo.
Cruz worked in the construction industry. He was a member of the Lokitos Car Club. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are his father, Antonio Santillan, of Mexico; his fiancée, Erica Torres and her children; five sisters, Elvia Santillan and Jorge Ortiz, Antonia Santillan, Anna Santillan, Rosa and Gustavo Vazquez, and Dayali Santillan and Antonio Palomino; two brothers, Juan and Jennifer Santillan and Martin Santillan and Jovanna Suastegui; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his mother; and two sisters, Marta and Yessica.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mound Grove Gardens, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!