WATSEKA — Cricket-Roger Lee Hanford Jr., 48, of Watseka, passed away June 14, 2021, in Chicago.
He was born Aug. 22, 1972, in Watseka.
Surviving Cricket are his mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Dave McCullough, of Watseka; his father, Roger Hanford Sr., of Kentland, Ind.; three stepbrothers, Bill (Vicki) Walver, of Watseka, Dustin McCullough, of Daphne, Ala., and James Jeffries, of Watseka; four stepsisters, Danielle (Ross) Huntley, of Westfield, Ind., Darci (Erick) Thordarson, of Westfield, Ind., Angie (Andrew) Maple, of Watseka, and Brandi (Nathan) Truman, of Watseka; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cricket enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, listening to music, and working for many years at construction and different factories.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Wayne Meyer officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
