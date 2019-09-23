Creighton J. “Rusty” Coxey Jr., 73, of Buckingham, passed away Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Ironwood, Mich., the son of Creighton Sr. and Evelyn (Lecocq) Coxey. Rusty married Carolyn Jones on July 3, 1965, in Kankakee.
Rusty retried from Cognis, formerly Henkel Corporation, after 35 years. He was a graduate of Herscher High School.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening and making homemade jams and jerky.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Coxey, of Buckingham; one daughter, Marla Coxey, of Buckingham; two grandchildren, Taylor Foster and Morgan Langer; three brothers and four sisters-in-law, Mitchell and Pauline Coxey, of Sterling City, Texas, Thomas Coxey, of Florida, Al and Betty Coxey, of Herscher, Rayleen Harris, of Kankakee, and Gracie Anderson, of Texas; one brother-in-law, Gene Jones, of Kentucky; 14 nieces; and 11 nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; one daughter, Renee Gaus; and two sisters, Evelyn Turro and Cherie Shelly.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
