On Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019), Craig Kennedy, loving friend, neighbor and uncle, passed away at his home at the age of 82 after nearly a four-year battle with cancer.
Craig was born in Momence and lived there his entire life.
He successfully pursued several passions, beginning with his beloved trade and ran a successful business as an electrician for many years. Craig did jobs of various scale for individuals and businesses, many for the City of Momence, which he fondly reflected on with his typical color. Later in life, his criteria for taking jobs was a product of his assessment of the quality of the individual, their level of need and the kindness of his heart.
Craig also expressed his love for technical detail in his two main hobbies as a scuba diver and a pilot. He became a flight instructor early in life and continued to teach and fly for more than 51 years. He also loved to dive, and as a master diver spent many hours in “inner space” at the bottom of oceans, extremely dangerous deep-water caves, and exploring the many wrecks in the unpredictable waters of Lake Michigan. Despite the danger, he was meticulous in these pursuits and used the many experiences to learn and shared his stories as lessons in life as well as the true adventures that they were.
Although Craig was a private person, he was very loving and loyal to his family, friends and pets. Those who were in his life knew this as pure good fortune. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He lived life to the fullest, was very grateful for all of its experiences and in his last days described his passing as what would be “the greatest adventure of his life”
