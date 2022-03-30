Rain and wind. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Indiana, Newton, Jasper and Benton Counties. In
Illinois, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning to 9 PM CDT /10
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving in high profile vehicles may be difficult,
especially on west to east oriented roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Higher gusts may occur within showers and
thunderstorms, especially this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
KANKAKEE — On Nov. 14, 2020, we lost Cory. He was far too young, only 47, and so very loved. He is missed every second of every day. It’s been more than a year, but I (Katrina LaFond) still cannot believe he is gone. As most of you know, due to various circumstances at the time, we were not able to have a proper funeral for him. A short visitation with close family (and a few friends who are family) was all we were allowed.
I struggled for a while about what to say here. How do I condense Cory’s life and what he meant to everyone into a couple of paragraphs? I realized that I cannot. It’s been a little over a year, and we all still miss him. He’s left a hole in our hearts and in our lives that we can never fill. He loved his family — me, his girlfriend of 29 years; his brothers, Casey and Charlie; his nieces and nephews; his grand-nieces and grand-nephews; my mother and sisters — and always put us first in his life. He was a good friend to countless people. He was fun to be around and he was someone you could count on. I’m biased, but there really was no one like him.
A celebration of Cory’s life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Civic Auditorium on Eighth Avenue in Kankakee. Please come by. There will be no official service, as we are not really religious, but if you want to get up and speak to whoever is around, you’re more than welcome. Come armed with memories and stories about what Cory meant to you — I’d love to hear it all. If you have pictures or videos, I’d really like to see them.
There will be a memorial table set up with pictures and other small mementoes where you can reminisce and pay your respects.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Animal Shelter in honor of Cory’s love of animals.
Also, if you were one of his RC car buddies, bring along your car — there is plenty of room outside the building for you to run them and show them off (keep your fingers crossed that it will not be raining!).