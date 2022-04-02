Daily Journal obituaries

KANKAKEE — Corwin “Cory” Mainard, 47, of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 14, 2020, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

A celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Civic Auditorium on Eighth Avenue in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Animal Shelter.

Recommended for you