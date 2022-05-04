KANKAKEE — Corey James Felton, 50, passed away peacefully Friday (April 29, 2022) at home, surrounded by family.
Corey was born Nov. 1, 1971, in Kankakee. He was the youngest son of Brenda and James Felton Jr.
He graduated in 1990 from Kankakee High School.
Corey received his certificate of completion in construction occupations from Lewis University in 1993. He was employed at the Department of Human Services (DORS) for three years and worked as a personal assistant.
He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and laid-back demeanor. Corey loved sports, especially the Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls.
Surviving are his mother, Brenda Felton, of Kankakee; children, Corey and Coria Felton, both of Kankakee; brothers Thomas Felton, of Kankakee, and Marlo Woodard, of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Lori (Bryan) Davis and Carla Felton, of Murphysboro; and his devoted companion, Victoria Jefferson, of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Felton Jr.; and grandparents, Fred and Dimple Thomas, James Sr. and Annie Mae Felton.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, Kankakee, with Dr. Pastor James Hudson officiating.
Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.