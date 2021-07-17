PALM BAY, Fla. — Cora Lee Sykes, 98, passed away July 4, 2021, in Palm Bay, Fla.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17 until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Lax Mortuary, Kankakee. Pastor Carl Randle Sr. will officiate. Burial will be in Momence Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.
Cora Lee Sykes was born Aug. 6, 1922, in Texarkana, Texas. Cora was the sixth in a line of 11 children born to Jack and Rachael Jones. She received her education at home from her mother who was a school teacher at the time. When Cora relocated to Chicago, she received a sewing certificate at a local sewing school.
While in Chicago, she met and married Willey Sykes and went on to have five children. After Mr. Sykes’ untimely death, she met Roy Tucker and from their union, three more children were born.
Mr. Tucker moved her out of the bustling city to the quiet countryside of Hopkins Park, where she settled down with her family in their home until his death. After, she lived her life for and with her family in her home in Hopkins Park, where she raised pigs, cows, chickens and was an excellent gardener and an avid fisherwoman. If she wasn’t on the banks of the Kankakee River, she was enjoying her favorite team, the Chicago Cubs.
Cora loved her extended family as was apparent by the many years of hosting family gatherings at her home. She also was caretaker for several of her brothers and sisters toward the end of their lives.
She was called home to heaven on July 4, 2021.
In addition to her husbands, Mr. Willey Sykes and Mr. Roy Tucker, she was preceded in death by two sons, Willey and Phillip Sykes; her loving parents, Jack and Rachael Jones; her brothers and sisters, Sugar, Baby Boy, Robert, Jessie, Valentine, Henry, Thomas, Tennessee, Annie and Howard.
Cora leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Sandra Sykes, of Palm Bay, Fla., Norma Tucker, of Bourbonnais, and Robin Stroud, of Hopkins Park; three sons, Winston (Sheree) Sykes, of Bourbonnais, Donnie Tucker, of Hopkins Park, and Rory (Bernice) Tucker, of Hopkins Park; 22 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a host of great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Please go to laxmortuary.com to send condolences.