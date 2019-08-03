Constance Nanos, 95, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019.)
She was born Nov. 18, 1923, in Chicago, the daughter of Gus and Fannie Bestikas Nanos.
Connie had been a resident of Kankakee since her early childhood.
She worked at East Avenue Bakery, Bear Brand Hosiery and alongside her brother, Leonard, at Cinderella Shoe Shop. In past years, she enjoyed singing in the church choir and working at the Greek Church Festival.
Surviving are nieces, Rose Nanos Faber, of Kankakee, Jill Nanos, of Bourbonnais, Valerie Nanos Horwath, of Carrier Mills, Debbie Stanis, of Elmhurst, and Cynthia Doyce, of Chicago; and nephew, Greg Nanos, of Bradley.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, Leonard Katsios, George Nanos, Ernest Nanos and Angelo Nanos; two sisters, Goldie Lempers and Mary Jane Nanos; and one nephew, Alan Nanos.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will follow shortly after that beginning at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee. The Rev. Nick Greanias will officiate. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
