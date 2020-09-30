MANTENO -- Constance "Connie" Clarette Gallois, 91, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bourbonnais.
Connie was born in Manteno, on Aug. 12, 1929, the daughter of Leo Henry Gallois and Clara Gilbeau. Connie chose not to marry and had no children.
She was a devout Catholic and member of St. George Catholic Church. Connie’s faith guided her everyday life. Connie joined the convent in Beaverville in the early 1960s but withdrew prior to completing her vows. Despite this decision, Connie continued to live her life consistent with Catholic teachings. She worked for Riverside Medical Center and the State of Illinois at Manteno State Hospital, where she worked with most of her siblings. She retired in 1985 when Manteno State Hospital closed.
Connie resided in Manteno, in the Gallois family homes, her entire life. She lived in the home, built by her father, until entering Our Lady of Victory in 2019.
She loved to garden. She always had large gardens, but was especially proud of her tomato plants, which she continued to cultivate until she entered the nursing home. Connie loved to cook and was always cooking for her family. Connie devoted her final years to caring for her Shih Tzu, Benny Boop, who she loved to call "my puppy."
Surviving are her nieces, Jodi (Chuck) Wyatt, of Martinton, and her namesake, Connie Gallois Thatch, of Bourbonnais; her great-nephew, Jason (Lucinda) Hurt, of Aroma Park, along with many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; siblings, Opal, Paul, Dorraine, Lorraine, Donald, Vernon, Bernadette and Pauline; her nephew, David; and her dog, Benny.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Connie will be interred in St. Joseph Cemetery in Manteno, with her parents and siblings.
Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church, Uplifted Hospice, Bourbonnais (formerly Hospice of Kankakee Valley), or the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!