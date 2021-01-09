BOURBONNAIS — Connie A. Smith, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 6, 2021) at the Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1947, in Danville, the daughter of Robert and Viola Nelson Morris.
Connie married Dr. Phillip A. Smith on Aug. 22, 1969, in Danville. He survives.
She is also survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Eric (Jennifer) Smith, of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Ryan (Brittany) Smith, of Highwood, and Zachary (Helen) Smith, of Wellington, New Zealand; one brother and sister-in-law, Bradley (Nanette) Morris, of Carmel, Ind.; and her mother, Viola Morris, of Carmel, Ind. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, Savanah, Samantha, Charlotte, Chloe and Theodore Smith.
Connie was preceded in death by her father, Robert Morris.
Mrs. Smith taught classes in the business education departments of Danville High School and Momence High School and Momence Junior High. She had a career that spanned over 40 years in the classroom. A dedicated teacher, Mrs. Smith was the first to bring technology to her students by developing a computer literacy curriculum that was showcased in The Wall Street Journal in a feature article.
She was elected homecoming queen in college. Mrs. Smith maintained a love of supporting students’ extracurricular activities throughout her teaching career. She served as advisor to Future Business Leaders and as an advisor to the Danville High School Scholastic Bowl team.
Although Connie struggled with major health issues for 25 years, she always had a smile on her face, a kind word for her friends and family, and gratitude for the kindness of her health care team.
She was a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais Township, the Kankakee Retired Teachers Association, Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society of women educators, and also the Central Illinois Business Education group, and the Kankakee Ostomy Support Group.
Connie was a lifelong fan of all University of Illinois sports teams, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
She especially loved doting on her grandchildren.
A private visitation will be held at the Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the St. George Catholic Church in Bourbonnais Township. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Danville.
A celebration of life honoring Connie will be held at a time when the national health crisis eases.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Ostomy Association.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee Ostomy Association.
