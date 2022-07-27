Connie Gardner

HERSCHER — Connie “Jo” Gardner, 75, of Herscher, passed away Friday (July 22, 2022) at her home.

She was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter of Dorlas Sr. and Freida (Flowers) Hays. Connie grew up in Virden until about 1950, when she moved to Herscher. Jo married Ronald Gardner on Dec. 4, 1976, at Herscher United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 29, 2012.

Connie worked in order processing at General Foods for a few years, then became a stay-at-home mother, after having her second child, to raise her family. She enjoyed playing cards, Hand and Foot, Euchre, crocheting and playing Bingo. Connie also enjoyed cooking. She was a great cook and loved to make food for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling as well; that’s how she met her husband, Ronald.

