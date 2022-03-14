CLIFTON — Connie Jo Collins, 85, formerly of Clifton, passed away Feb. 17, 2022, at her assisted living home in Phoenix, Ariz.
She was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Florence Rasmussen Schultz. Connie married William C. Collins on Nov. 17, 1956, in Kankakee.
Connie worked for many years as a medical receptionist in Dr. Pat and Dr. Ted DeVas’ practice in Clifton. Prior to that, she was a homemaker.
She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton for more than 40 years.
Surviving are four daughters and three sons-in-law, Natasha and Rick Dennis, of Phoenix, Ariz., Valerie Jaenicke, of Kankakee, Jennifer and Steve Sanchez of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Kathryn and Shannon Shutter, of Kankakee; one son, Timothy Collins and Brett Long, of Clifton; one brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Sandy Schultz, of Clifton; three granddaughters, Kennedy (Frank IV) Hasik, of Kankakee, Zoe (Luke Atkinson) Dennis, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Sydnee Sanchez, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three grandsons, Andrew (Stephanie) Mackin and Kobe Shutter, of Kankakee, and Wyatt Sanchez, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; two great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Briggs Mackin, of Kankakee; along with several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Andrew J. and Verna A. Tengdin Collins; grandson, Nathan Mackin; son-in-law, James Jaenicke; brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Claire Schultz; four brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Patricia and William Uitto, Thomas and Leona Collins, Daniel Collins and George Collins.
Connie enjoyed reading many books, creating beautiful beaded jewelry, sewing, watching her children in a variety of sports and activities, and traveling across the country with her beloved husband.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on June 7, 2022, in the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Ariz. Cremation rites have been accorded.