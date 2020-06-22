Connie Clevenger

KANKAKEE — Connie Ann Clevenger, 55, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (June 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Aug. 5, 1964, in Kankakee, the daughter of James L. and Carol A. Dykstra Keller.
Connie married John Clevenger on July 15, 1989, in Bradley.
She was an insurance adjuster.
Connie was a den mother for Boy Scout Troop 158 in Chebanse. She loved gardening, especially flowers. Connie was devoted to her family. “She was our rock,” the family said.
Surviving are her husband, John Clevenger, of Kankakee; two sons, Drew Clevenger, of Kankakee, and John Clevenger; her mother, Carol Keller; three grandchildren, Amanda, Paige and Ian Clevenger; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Cahan; one sister, Donna Keller, of Kankakee; one brother, Robert (Brenda) Keller, of Sammons Point; her grandmother, Eunice Dykstra; along with several aunts and uncles.
Preceding her in death were her daughter, Angela; her father, James Keller; infant brother; infant sister; her maternal grandfather, Robert Dykstra; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Mildred Keller.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. The Rev. Steve Hugo will officiate the service.
Please wear a mask and respect all social distancing guidelines.
Interment will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Momence.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
