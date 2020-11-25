ST. ANNE — Connie Caraway, 79, formerly of Kankakee, passed away quietly in her sleep at her son’s rural St. Anne residence after a long illness, with family and her precious cat, Leslie, by her side.
She was born in Eldorado, on July 22, 1941, the daughter of Elvis and Carrie (Harmon) Ramsey. Her parents preceded her in death. Connie married Jackie Jethro “Jack,” on Feb. 2, 1958, in Metropolis.
Connie operated Caraway’s Corner with Jack in Eldorado and St. Anne. She retired from working for the Illinois Department of Public Aid in Harrisburg as well as Shapiro Developmental Center for the Trust Fund Office in Kankakee, and as a teachers aid at the Eldorado Elementary School. She had worked at Amberg File and Sears in Kankakee previously. Jack and Connie also operated the Castle Burger restaurant in Kankakee.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist in Eldorado, Eastern Star No. 610, and was a past member of the Chebanse Eastern Star. Connie attended 4th Avenue Baptist Church, now Bethel Baptist Church, while residing in Kankakee County.
Connie’s husband preceded her in death in 2008. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Franklin and Robert; and two sisters, Faye and Elizabeth.
Surviving are her two sons, Michael and Lisa (Houk) Caraway, of St. Anne; Steven Caraway and friend Debbie Ray, of Eldorado; beloved nephew, Danny and Brenda Ramsey, of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Joshua and Emily Caraway, of San Diego; Jeremy and Victoria Caraway, of Jacksonville, N.C., and Antoinette (Caraway) and Mark Lewis, of Macon, Ga.; and four great-grandchildren, Adia Lin Marley Lewis, Benjamin Cash Lewis, Glenn Thomas Caraway and Harper Kathlynn Caraway.
Connie’s visitation will be for the family, Nov. 30 at 10 a.m., with open visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 1517 Locust St., Eldorado, and burial to follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery, Eldorado.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care (Hospice), 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais IL 60914.
Please sign her online guestbook at watsonfuneralhome.net or clancygernon.com.
