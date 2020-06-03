Colleen Jones

BRADLEY — Colleen K. Jones, 65, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (May 2, 2020) at Presence Merkle-Knipprath Countryside Nursing Home in Clifton.
She was born May 18, 1954, in Williamsport, Ind., the daughter of Lloyd and Violet (Derflinger) Lock. Colleen married Allen Dale Jones on Sept. 10, 1986, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Sept. 10, 2011.
Colleen was a 25-year employee of CSL Behring, formerly Armour Pharmaceutical.
She enjoyed horses, shopping and was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.
Surviving are one son, Zane Jones, of Oxford, Miss.; two daughters, Stacy Jones, of Bourbonnais, and Carmen Jones, of Kankakee; daughter-in-law, Karen Lewellen, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Brylee Jones, Kyleeya Saxon, Leeandre Saxon and Leeyanna Saxon; one sister, Donna Sinks, of Petersburg, Ind.; and three brothers and three sisters-in-law, James and Donna Lock, of Westville, Ind., Joseph and Diane Lock, of Goodland, Ind., and William and Patricia Lock, of Goodland, Ind.
In addition to her husband, Allen Dale Jones, she was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Victoria Dowty.
Private family services will be Saturday, June 6, at Clancy- Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
