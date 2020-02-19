Colleen Habing

CHICAGO — Colleen E. Habing, 57, of Chicago, passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) in Chicago.
She was born July 1, 1962, in Kankakee, the daughter of Patrick and Maureen (Frazier) Habing.
Colleen was a registered nurse for 35 years, had worked as a traveling nurse, and in many capacities of nursing throughout her career in Chicago.
She enjoyed caring for the elderly and she also mentored many young people throughout her life. Colleen volunteered at House of the Good Shepherd.
Colleen shared many adventures with her dear friends. Her friends were family to her.
She spent time serving in an overseas outreach in Vietnam, blessing others with her nursing skills.
Colleen was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two sisters, Nancy (Tom) Benoit, of Bourbonnais, and Gretchen (Bob) Turner, of New Jersey; and one brother, Eric Habing, of Champaign. Colleen was the proud aunt of seven nieces and nephews, all whom she loved dearly, Lillian Habing, Elizabeth Trudeau, Abigail Smith, Joshua Martinez, Adrien Benoit, Anna Flowers and Jackson Hurst. She was the proud great-aunt of 10. Also surviving are her special friends, Lisa Schuelke and Demetrius Smith, both of whom were like family to her.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her grandparents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, until the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!