Colleen M. Collins, 60, of Hudson, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
She was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jack and Joan Stark Collins.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Shane (Sara) Hill, of Hudson; her significant other, Roy Uphoff, of Hudson; her mother, Joan Collins, of Chandler, Ariz.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Terri (Jerry) Buser, of Chandler, Ariz., Kathleen Manes, of Tempe, Ariz., Erin (Dan) Schroeder, of Mesa, Ariz., and Shannon (Keith) Estes, of Mesa, Ariz.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael (Lucille) Collins, of Flagstaff, Ariz., and Jeremy (Arian) Collins, of Broadmoor Village, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Becky Collins, of Momence; and two grandchildren, Ellie and Jackson Hill.
Preceding her in death were her father, Jack Collins; and one brother, Padraic Collins.
Colleen enjoyed flower gardening, reading, holding good conversations with others, as well as assisting with and attending local fundraisers.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Sit-N-Bull at 209 Front St., Hudson, IL 61748.
Inurnment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 420 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637.
