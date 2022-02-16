Cody Stukenborg

CHAMPAIGN — Cody A. Stukenborg, 31, of Champaign, passed away at 10:09 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, until the 3 p.m. memorial service at Freese Funeral Home, Tolono.
Mr. Stukenborg was born July 28, 1990, in Kankakee, the son of Scott and Loretta Kozlowski Stukenborg.
Surviving are his father, Scott (Deb) Stukenborg, of Indianapolis; his mother, Loretta Stukenborg, of Dade City, Fla.; a sister, Brittany Stukenborg, of Danville, Ind.; a brother, Elijah Stukenborg, of Indianapolis; and a niece, Lily Burrows, of Danville, Ind.
Memorials may be made to Champaign County Humane Society.
Please sign his online guestbook at freesefh.com.