BOURBONNAIS — Clifton Eugene “Gene” Hartness, 82, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) in his Bourbonnais home.
He was born Jan. 22, 1938, the son of Mary (Porter) and Clifton Hartness, in Langley, Ark. He married Barbra Scott on May 15, 1960, in Van Buren, Ind.
Gene was a long-time member of College Church of the Nazarene University Avenue, Bourbonnais, where he enjoyed worshipping. At various times he served as an usher, money-counter and sound engineer.
He graduated from Alexandria High School in Alexandria, Ind., in 1954. His class voted him “Most Likely to Succeed.” Little did his classmates realize that Bill Gaither would surpass him! He earned a BA from Olivet Nazarene University in 1960 and then taught junior high school classes at Limestone Grade School for 15 years. He then served as the bursar at Olivet Nazarene University for 13 years.
Gene loved his family and was especially encouraged when his only great-grandson, Sage, visited.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Barbra; children, Michelle (Lyle) Provost and Brad (Penni) Hartness; three sisters, Erlyne (Wayne) Wright, Glenda (Dave) Snell and Karen (Les) Turner; brothers-in-law, Bob (Linda) Scott and Ray (Cindy) Scott; sister-in-law, Bonita (Jim) Richards; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one sister, Beth Ann.
Memorials may be made to College Church of the Nazarene University Avenue, Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais or the wishes of the family.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at College Church of the Nazarene University Avenue, Bourbonnais, with Dr. Mark Quanstrom officiating.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/groups/genehartnessfuneral/
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
