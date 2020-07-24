BOURBONNAIS -- Clifford S. Dunsworth, 63, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 11, 1957, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of Richard and Constance (Merrick) Dunsworth.
Clifford was a locomotive engineer for Norfolk Southern Railway.
He enjoyed boating, flying model airplanes and making stained glass.
Clifford loved his cats and looking after homeless animals.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are his partner, Priscilla Williams; one son, Nathan Dunsworth, of California; one daughter, Emily Ryan, of Chicago; his mother, Constance Dunsworth, of Bourbonnais; four sisters, Virginia Hoskins, of Bradley, Karen Chouinard, of Bourbonnais, Jeanette Hollis, of Florida, and Kathy Edwards, of Florida; and four brothers, Walter and Linda Dunsworth, of Kankakee, Matthew and Jackie Dunsworth, of Texas, David and Carol Dunsworth, of Kankakee, and Mark Dunsworth, of Bourbonnais.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, July 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to New Beginnings for Cats.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!